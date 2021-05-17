State and federal taxes due today

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

If you haven’t filed your taxes by today, you may face a late filing penalty.

State and federal taxes were due today. The post office in Champaign on Neil Street was busy. People were in and out dropping off their tax forms. One woman wasn’t phased by the line, and made the most of bringing her taxes in.

“I’m glad that I could get a bike ride in with filing my taxes. Its good to have the job done and have a little excitement on the way,” Marsha Nelson said.

She went on to say it was a hectic weekend putting her tax forms together.