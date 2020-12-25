State allocates additional childcare funding

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Earlier this week, Governor JB Pritzker announced the administration is directing additional funding to support child care providers that are part of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP) which helps low-income working families access high-quality childcare, impacting 100,000 children annually. The administration will utilize funding allocated to Illinois through the federal CARES Act to cover all eligible days of CCAP payments for December, January, and February regardless of attendance, according to a news release.

The state is dedicating an additional $20 million in funding from the CARES Act to provide aid to additional providers in Illinois.

The recently announced initiative will offer relief to thousands of providers, especially in communities of color that have been hardest hit during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of last month, 98,000 children were enrolled in CCAP.

Support for eligible child care providers include:

• The state will pay for all eligible days of childcare regardless of the child’s attendance. These changes are effective for December, January, and February to help providers maintain financial stability.

• The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the agency responsible for the licensing of child care programs, will return all licensed family child care providers to full capacity in December and licensed child care centers will return to full capacity in early January, if the COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remains below 9%.

• The purchase and distribution of PPE to childcare providers across the state.