State agency weather preparedness

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The entire state is expected to see some form of active weather this weekend. With threats of flooding, ice, snow and heavy rain, state agencies want you to be prepared ahead of time.

The state’s Emergency Management Agency is most concerned about the possibility of flash flooding and accumulating snow. While different parts of the state will see different events they are advising everyone to be ready.

The agency wants to remind everyone that anywhere it rains, it can flood. As heavy rains move in Friday night, ground saturation is a concern as some parts of the state are still getting over flooding from this past summer.

While that may not be as big of an issue here, the agency is advising you to be ready for anything. “Right now is really when you need to be preparing for these storms. You want to make sure you have batteries, flashlights, extra clothes, make sure you have plenty of food and water so if the power is out and you can’t get out, make sure you have all the supplies on hand for an emergency,” said Rebecca Clark, IEMA Communications Manager. It is also suggested that you make sure you have cash on hand in case the power goes out at area stores and pharmacies.

The agency says none of the local governments in Central Illinois have requested sandbags yet, but they will be ready to distribute those if they are needed.