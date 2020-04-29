State adds to expanded COVID-19 efforts at nursing homes

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — After expanded COVID-19 testing at nursing homes and other, similar “long-term care” facilities across the state went into effect on April 19, Gov. JB Pritzker said Wednesday that additional personnel and even more testing options are headed to those homes.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has “secured a special contract” with Quest Diagnostics to run 3,000 COVID tests per day that come from the state’s nursing homes, Pritzker said. The medical manufacturing company has agreed to run the tests at no charge to the state and return results in a 48-hour window.

Since April 19, the state has distributed more than 80,000 COVID-19 tests to 68 facilities — including ones that have not yet seen an “outbreak” of the virus.

In Central Illinois, Urbana-based Clark-Lindsey Village had one resident test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Two Ford County cases — out of nine — have been tied to “congregate living facilities.” In Macon County, the majority of the county’s 110 confirmed coronavirus cases have come from an outbreak at an area nursing home.

According to data IDPH began releasing recently, more than 2,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed in nursing homes across the state and account for hundreds of deaths in those facilities.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has said the senior living homes report their COVID information to county health departments, which then turn the information to the state for a weekly tally.

In addition to expanding testing at these homes, Pritzker said Wednesday that 200 IDPH nurses will be deployed across the state.

“Though their assistance will be tailored to meet each facility’s need, they’ll be focused on three tasks: Conducting swab testing, training existing staff to take (patient) samples themselves and reviewing and improving the facility’s hygiene process,” he said, adding that some of those nurses will be directed to homes that have low staffing numbers.

Pritzker also said that a clinical support program of 10 teams — comprised of infectious disease control expert advisors and project volunteers — will be split across 50 nursing homes in the state.

The state has also “simplified the hiring process” for healthcare workers at senior living homes.

The homes are now able to “bring on temporary nursing assistants to ensure that they have the… staff they need to care for all of our their residents,” Pritzker said.