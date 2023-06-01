DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The auction for a historic mansion in Decatur begins Monday – with a starting bid of $49,000.

The catch is, one of the terms of sale is that it’s occupied. Another is the sale must be cash-only. Plus, any prospective buyer would need to make a deal without seeing the interior because the current owners won’t let anyone inside.

The Powers-Jarvis mansion, built in 1910, has been in foreclosure since 2018. The listing was posted by Renee Sommer with County Line Realty, who hasn’t responded to WCIA’s requests for an interview.

According to the listing, the house sits on 1.3 acres, and has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and more than 7,600 square feet.

Once open, the auction is set to run through Wednesday, June 7.