HAVANA, Ill. (WCIA) — How long haven’t you laid under the stars, counting them and enjoying the gleams?

A stargazing night is coming on September 16 at the Havana Regional Airport. Central Illinois astronomy enthusiasts are packing up their telescopes and inviting you to join.

Pilots across the Midwest will land before dusk. The runway lights will be all turned off. Astronomers will then welcome the maximized night sky darkness and share their favorite views, including nebula, galaxies and star clusters.

Officials recommend anyone interested arrive between 7 to 7:30 p.m. According to Dan Son, the president of the Peoria Astronomy Club, the event will happen unless it’s raining or completely overcast.