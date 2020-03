DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A popular coffee shop will be returning to Danville’s north side.

According to Mayor Ricky Williams Jr., the site and building plan for a new Starbucks has been approved.

The business will be located at 3653 North Vermilion Street. It will be near the Meijer store.

The previous Starbucks located in Danville closed in 2008. There is currently one at the VA Illiana Health Care System.