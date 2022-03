SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Stanford Avenue is reopening for the weekend amidst a gas main relocation by Ameren.

Stanford between 11st Street and Fox Bridge Road has been closed recently while crews worked on the gas main. The city said that stretch will reopen on Saturday and stay open the following day before closing down again on Monday. The road will remain closed for up to four weeks afterward.

Traffic on Stanford will be limited to local traffic only.