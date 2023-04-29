SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield Office of Public Works announced that a portion of Stanford Avenue will be closed for more than a year beginning Monday, May 1.

The closure, between 11th Street and Fox Bridge Road, is to allow for a roadway project to get underway. Officials said the work will last more than a year, with anticipated completion by August 2024.

City officials said the first phase of the roadway project will be the underground storm sewer construction. They said residents in this area will still be able to access their homes. However, the work location will determine whether access will be from the east or west end of Stanford.

The city said they have communicated with the residents in the area and will continue to communicate with them throughout the project.

In another extended construction project, the city previously announced that a portion of Madison and Jefferson Streets will be temporarily closed for over a year beginning April 5. This is for continued work on the Springfield Rail Improvements project.