URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A group wants to begin naming streets in Urbana after notable people, starting with a beloved musician.

Several people shared their memories of Angie Heaton at Monday’s city council meeting. They said she was a leader in the community and deserves to be recognized. That’s why they’re asking the city for a standardized application process for dedicating streets. They want to honor Heaton on a street where she used to play music.

“She loved Urbana. Angie embodied the spirit of Urbana. She was community-minded, welcoming and creative, talented, wise, full of character, brilliant but immensely humble, welcoming and down to earth. She sparkled in the spotlight but she also shared it,” Aimee Rickman said during her proposal presentation.

This hasn’t been approved yet. The city would need to create a new program to make it happen – something Mayor Diane Marlin said would take time.