CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Every year, hundreds of people across the state get trapped in grain bins. It leaves people seriously hurt or even dead.

That’s why the Illinois Department of Labor is teaming up with farm experts for “Stand up 4 Grain Safety Week.”

This year’s theme is “small changes, big impact.”

Grain bin tragedies can happen within seconds. Experts say the grain acts like quicksand. A worker standing on moving grain can be trapped within just five seconds and fully covered in less than a minute.

Each day of Stand Up 4 Grain Safety week will focus on a different topic. You can register here for free daily training sessions. The begin at 10A.M. on the following days:

• Monday, March 29: Kickoff Event with safety trainings, tips, and safety demonstrations.

• Tuesday, March 30: Near Miss Reporting.

• Wednesday, March 31: Impact of Grain Quality on Safety.

• Thursday, April 1: Grain Bin Safety.

• Friday, April 2: Emergency Action Plans.