URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank announced the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will host its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger mailbox food drive on Saturday, May 13.

Officials said the Stamp Out Hunger food drive is the country’s largest one-day food drive, providing the community with an easy way to donate food to those in need. The food drive helps feed thousands of neighbors in the Eastern Illinois area, officials reported.

Participants can donate non-perishable food items by leaving them next to their mailboxes on Saturday. Officials said letter carriers will collect these donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank Communication Manager Sophie Becker said almost every county of Illinois is participating in the national drive. She advises participants to contact their local post office if they want to double-check their specific town’s participation, as it’s up to individual branches to register.

Historically, Becker said, most Illinois post office branches participate in the collection. The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute the collected donations throughout its 18-county service area.

When donating, officials encourage community members to leave a sturdy bag (or bags) containing the non-perishable foods. Suggested items for donations include canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice, and cereal.

The food bank said that the timing of the food drive is important. They noted that with summer approaching, many school meal programs are suspended, which puts local children at an increased risk of food insecurity.

Officials said local partners assisting NALC in the food drive include NALC Branch 671, RATIO Architects Inc., United Way of Champaign County, and the AFL-CIO.

More information about the event can be found online, on social media, or by contacting a local post office.