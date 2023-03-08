DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Staley Museum in Decatur is highlighting the contributions women made for women’s history month.

They’ve created a brand-new exhibit to share the stories of women they say are often forgotten. The museum worked for months uncovering the names, photos, and lives of the women of Staley Manufacturing.

Instead of keeping the exhibit in just one room, they’ve sprinkled the displays throughout the museum. They say that in the company; women didn’t play just one role. They worked in test kitchens, sewing shops, and side by side with the men, contributing to the overall success.

“It was a way to give them another opportunity to interact in the company without it having to be the same old same old you know everyday stuff,” said Laura Jahr, museum director. “So, yeah, I think women had a good place at the Staley Manufacturing Company. I want people to get a sense of that, that women mattered at this company.”

This exhibit focuses on the first era of the company, but the museum hopes to expand to the World War two era and the roles women play in the industry today.