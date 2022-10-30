DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Stained Glass Stories Tour will return to Decatur in May 2023.

Currently, History of the Heartland is recruiting churches to participate in the second annual event.

“Decatur is home to many historic churches and most have beautiful stained glass within their walls,” said Ayn Owens, History of the Heartland founder. “We created this event for our gorgeous churches to share the stories of their iconic stained glass windows.”

History of the Heartland’s mission is to aid in preservation of the historic structures, homes, and the stories of the people in Decatur.

“The event was well attended this year,” Owens said. “Our participating churches asked us to host it again next year.”

The event will kick off a string of other events celebrating History of the Heartland’s 2023 Historic Preservation Week.

“We are looking forward to adding more churches to the tour in 2023,” Owens said.

There is no fee for the church or for the public during the tours.

More information can be found on History of the Heartland’s Facebook page.