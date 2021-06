MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Hen House is a local favorite in Mahomet.

They have gotten plenty of business since restaurants were allowed to reopen. But now, the owners said just the general manager and assistant general manager are the only ones working available full time.

In a Facebook post, restaurant officials told customers that because of the labor shortages, they will be closing all night shifts and are closing every day at 2 p.m. until they find more staff.