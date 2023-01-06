SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s drama in the nomination process to replace Sen. Scott Bennett.

It’s gotten so ugly that his wife, Dr. Stacy Bennett, is condemning some of the lobbying from candidates.

Stacy posted the following letter Friday morning on the Bennett for Senate Facebook page criticizing some candidates’ behavior.

1. The below statement was not written in response to anyone or anything. I had always planned on releasing the names Scott and I discussed, but I wanted to wait until the replacement process had started in hopes that would lessen drama and stress as I have really tried to stay out of the spotlight to focus on my children. I shared the names with Chair Mike Ingram and the people on the list a few days after Scott’s memorial service. 2. The only person entitled to this seat is Scott who was elected by the people of the 52nd district. Filling his vacancy is about continuing his legacy and representing the district as he would have. 3. I am heartbroken by the amount of bullying, threats, and negativity I am seeing surrounding this process. This is not at all what Scott would have wanted and certainly not how he would have behaved. Everyone had the right to submit their names for the opening and everyone should be treated with respect. This also includes the advisory committee and party leaders who are volunteering their time to find a replacement. I thank them for their hard work and thoughtful consideration. Thank you, Stacy Post on Bennett for Senate Facebook page

This is the second time that Bennett has weighed in on this process. The first came earlier this week when she sent out a list of four names that she and Scott discussed as potential replacements if he ever chose to retire.

A decision is expected to be announced Saturday. The replacement will be sworn in Wednesday.