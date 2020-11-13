St. Thomas More to go fully remote starting Monday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with The High School of St. Thomas More said they received word that 42 of the elementary and secondary schools in the Catholic Diocese of Peoria will be going fully remote starting Monday.

In a letter for families, officials said the decision comes after reviewing data on the increase in COVID-19 positivity and exposure rates in Illinois over the next few weeks. “This entire system shut down will be through January 18, 2021 with a return to in-person or remote instruction on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.”