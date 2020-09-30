St. Teresa High School switches to temporary full-remote learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders with St. Teresa High School said they are moving to temporary full-remote learning. This comes after four COVID-19 cases were reported at the high school.

In a letter to families, Principal Larry Daly said the positive cases led to “a considerable amount of students who are under quarantine.” They are switching to full-remote starting October 5 to reduce risk of further spreading the virus. Students will return to in-person learning on October 13.

Daly said there will be no student attendance on Thursday and Friday. Those days will be used to deep-clean the building. He said this will also give the school time to get everyone set up for remote learning. Instructions on remote learning will be sent on Thursday for all students.

Students will have remote learning October 5-9. Teachers are to report to school on Monday to conduct remote learning for all students. They will follow the normal schedule.

There will be no school on October 12 to observe Columbus Day.