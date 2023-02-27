CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Facilities and Services announced that the far southern eastbound lane of St. Mary’s Road on the U of I campus will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on March 6.

The closure, just east of the I-Hotel and west of 4th Street, is so an 8” storm sewer from the new U of I Foundation building can be installed into an existing storm sewer manhole located in the area.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on March 13, weather permitting.

U of I Facilities and Services shared the map of the project below: