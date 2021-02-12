St. Louis County Police: Stolen funeral home van found

Officers said the body was still inside; bringing peace to the deceased's family

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WCIA) — Officers said a stolen funeral home van with a body inside of it has been found.

In a social media post, St. Louis County Police said the van was found around 10 a.m.. Officers said it was located just south of St. Louis, in Festus. The body was still inside. Two suspects were arrested for the crime.

Officers thanked everyone for sharing information and tips to help with the investigation. “We appreciate your willingness to participate in finding these suspects and bringing the family of the deceased some peace.”