St. Louis County Police search for stolen funeral home van

Police said the van was transporting a body at the time it was stolen.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (WCIA) — St. Louis County Police are trying to find a funeral home van that was stolen Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, officers said the car was taken from a QuikTrip around 10 a.m. in the 12000 block of Lusher Road. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle was left running an unattended on the parking lot,” said officers. They said the suspects then got in the car and drove off.

Officers said the vehicle was “conveying a body at the time it was stolen.” The van is a 2012 Nissan NV1500 van, white in color, bearing State of Missouri license plate 5MDX73. It has “William C Harris Funeral” decals on its side.

Police said the suspects in this incident are a man and woman. Officers shared surveillance pictures of the two. The man is described as medium height with black and gray hair. He was wearing a navy and white baseball cap and a gray hoodie, dark pants and a black ski mask when the van was taken. The woman was also medium height with brown or red hair. She was wearing a black jacket, dark pants and dark boots at the time.



Photos courtesy of St. Louis County Police Department Facebook page.

Officers stated they believe the suspects may be in the Godfrey, Illinois area. If you see them or have any information about this, call (636) 529-8210 or your local police department.

Police said at this time, neither the van nor the body have been recovered.