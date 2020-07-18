St. Jude run takes on a different style

IVESDALE,Ill. (WCIA)- Each year people raise thousands of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Runners in central Illinois aren’t letting the pandemic stop them from reaching their goal again this year.

Many are familiar with the run, but now how it started, something that began so small has left a lasting impact on children’s lives. Participant Leah Durbin explained how it began.



“A group of police officers that wanted to do something to raise money,” said Durbin. “So they were like, why don’t we go down to Memphis and run back to Peoria. so it has grown tremendously over the years.”



It takes a total of four days to run from Memphis to Peoria. Teams from Decatur usually join along for the stretch reaching Peoria, and each person is required to raise a thousand dollars.

“online donations, cash donations, some people write letters to the family and friends just try to be as unique as possible and raise as much as possible for them.”



The event looked a little different this year due to Covid-19, and runners tallied up miles in their towns.

Runner Leah Durbin has been running for four years and says the kids make it all worth it.

“They’re lining the I don’t know ramp and just cheering and yelling we should be the ones cheering for you cause you’re the true heroes,” said Durbin. “So just seeing that experience makes it all worth it and wanting to come back every single year.”

Donations help ensure that families never have to worry about a bill when visiting St. Jude.

For more information on the Peoria run you can go to their website.