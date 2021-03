PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA)-- More people will be be able to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Pritzker announced starting April 12th, he's expanding eligibility to people who are 16 and older. "I think it's actually a good thing. It's a step in the right direction," said Megan Reutter, Ford County Public Health Department Community Educator.

The Ford County Public Health Department says weeks ago there was a great demand for the vaccine. Now things have changed. "It seems to kind of be tapering down and slowing down a little bit which I think is a sign that we've done a really great job vaccinating those that have been interested. It's kind of good news for us that they're opening up so that we can continue to vaccinate the county," said Reutter.