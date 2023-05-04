ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Leading up to our Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving on May 10, we’re featuring stories showing how important your donations are to local honor guard chapters and the military funeral ceremonies they provide for local veterans.

Members of the Sons of the American Legion in St. Joseph are starting a new honor guard. It’s about a thousand dollars for one uniform.

It’s one more reason why your donations on the 10th year of our Day of Giving are needed more than ever.

“The service these young men and women provided at that time in their life some of them it cost them their life.”” said Ardaniel Davis, Sons of American Legion.

“We are not military ourselves. It’s just a form of community it’s seeing a need and a service.”” said Todd Hitt, Sons of American Legion.

“We’ve known about Operation Honor Guard for as many years as it’s been going on and with the formation of the new honor guard for St. Joseph Post 634 we need funds to support our uniforms and the services we are going to do,” said Hitt.

All for those who gave some or some who gave all.

“We want to recognize those efforts towards the end of their journey with the color guard giving them the respect and dignity they long deserve,” said Hitt.

We’ll be in our WCIA back lot from 6 a.m.-7 a.m. taking donations.

We’re hoping to reach our $120,000 goal.

You can also stop by any of the other locations below to donate.