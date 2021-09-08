St. Joseph mourning after long-time former Mayor dies

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – The village of St. Joseph is mourning, after the news that B.J. Hackler died.

He was the mayor there for 36 years before retiring in 2017.

The current mayor, Tami Fruhling-Voges, said the news of his death was shocking. People in the community said he would be greatly missed.

“Even after he retired from being mayor, he just was very involved in the community. He was a pillar in this community,” Kathy Lyons, a local business owner, said.

Hackler was also known for owning BJ’s beauty shop. He cut hair for 60 years.

The current mayor said, even though Hackler’s physical presence is gone, his presence will always be felt in the village.