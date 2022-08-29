ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man from St. Joseph has died after his motorcycle crashed over the weekend.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the crash happened near 205 West Grand Avenue and involved a single motorcycle. The driver of that motorcycle, Connor D. Wienke, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Reports indicated that Wienke was driving eastbound on Grand when, for unknown reasons, his motorcycle drifted to the right side of the road and hit a tree. Northrup said Wienke was not wearing a helmet at the time and died from multiple traumatic injuries he sustained in the crash. Toxiciology results are pending.

The crash is still under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices.