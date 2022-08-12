ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) – This year’s St. Joseph Fall Festival is in full swing. Organizers say it takes more than seven months to plan, and it’s exciting to watch it come together.

They say there’s food, rides, games, and more activities for families to enjoy. One American Legion member said the organization has been a part of it for a long time – and he has decades of fond memories of the celebration.

“Had the old WWII guys doing it, now I’m one of the old guys. We’re trying to keep it going. It’s a good festival, lots of rides, good people. I can remember a time when it was all St. Joe residents, born and raised. Now it’s a bigger town,” Warren Evans said.

He said he’s looking forward to many more years of the festival. Some of Saturday’s planned activities include an antique car show, petting zoo, and fireworks.