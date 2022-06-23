TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (WCIA) – A dog from St. Joseph took home the top prize at the prestigious Westminster Dog Show Wednesday night.

His name is Toot My Own Horn, and he is also known as Trumpet.

The four-year-old bloodhound won “Best in Show” after being chosen as the best of his breed and group on Tuesday. He is the 146th champion of the national event, and the seventh hound to ever win the honor.

Trumpet is owned by Chris and Bryan Flessner, Heather Buehner and Tina Kocar.

Buehner has been Trumpet’s handler ever since he started competing at 10 months of age.

“He was kind of born a show dog; his father won the Hound group at Westminster in 2014,” Buehner said. “So, we had high hopes for Trumpet.”

Almost 3,500 dogs took part in the competition with around 200 breeds being represented.