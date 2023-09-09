ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Several communities are wrapping their arms around the Wilsey family during this devastating time.

This comes after 9-year-old Easton Wilsey was killed Friday morning after getting hit by a freight train. The Champaign County sheriff said he was crossing the tracks on the way to school.

Wagner Signs and Apparel in St. Joseph is one of many businesses looking to help the family. Jim Wagner, the owner, organized an online fundraiser to raise money for the family. He knows them personally and couldn’t imagine if anything like that happened to him. That’s why he wanted to help do something and get more people to help out too.

“This community is so tight-knit, and this whole area,” Wagner said. “Whether you’re in St. Joe or up in Gifford or Royal, wherever you’re at. Everybody knows each other and everybody is diverse in what’s going on. And I think the support is going to be huge and I hope it’s going to be to raise money for the family.”

So far they’ve raised $1,500. Wagner said he will donate as much as the family needs. Anyone looking to donate can click the link here.