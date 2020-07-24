St. John’s receives 1 million dollar donation for NICU renovation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A familiar face donated 1 million dollars to the St. John’s NICU expansion.

The project has been in the works for nearly a year, and is still on schedule, despite the pandemic.

Dr. Babu Prasad — a former anesthesiologist at HSHS St. Johns — made the donation.

The new NICU wing of the hospital will increase capacity and improve care for newborns once it opens.

“The construction is coming along very well,” Neisler said. “The goal is to start moving the babies into the new unit in February.”

The hospital is renovating an old wing of the hospital before turning it into the new wing.

The new wing will feature single patient rooms for the babies, allowing families to be with their children through treatment.

“St. John’s has always been known to take great care of sick and premature babies,” Neisler said. “So that will not change. What does change is our ability to have families be closer to their newborns.”