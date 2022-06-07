SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — St. John’s College of Nursing honored and remembered the late Patricia Ann Sur Hart who endowed $1.125 million to the college to establish a scholarship fund.

Officials said the first scholarship recipient of the newly established endowment will be Raven Smith of Springfield, a senior at St. John’s College working toward her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Patricia Ann Sur Hart (1934-2021) was born and raised in Effingham, Illinois. She was a 1955 graduate of St. John’s Hospital School of Nursing. After working in Denver, Colorado, as a registered nurse for about two years, she returned to Springfield, Illinois, and continued her education at St. John’s Hospital School of Anesthesia. She then entered the workforce as a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

In 1970, Pat moved to Lexington, Kentucky and began working at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Pat was aware of the sacrifices her parents made to send their three children to college. That was a big reason why Pat donated to St. John’s College of Nursing. In addition, Pat cared so much about the college and loved reading updates about her classmates and the school’s advancements, officials stated.

“Pat valued her education and with this endowment, she has now created educational opportunities for others,” said Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor of St. John’s College. “We could not be more grateful for Pat’s generosity toward the future of nursing.”

“St. John’s College of Nursing is more than just a place to go to get a degree,” said Mark Sur, Patricia’s brother. “It’s a place where lives are transformed, and in Pat’s case, a place to transform the lives of so many with her generous gift.”

Nursing student Raven Smith receives scholarship.