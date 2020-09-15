SRO Program future in school district’s hands

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana School District could end its Student Resource Officer Program, if it wanted to, without legal repercussion.

Urbana City Council passed a resolution Monday night regarding the program’s future. The vote was 5-2.

Council members Jared Miller and Julie Laut introduced the resolution over concerns from the school board and the district’s budget in light of the pandemic. The program costs $325,000 a year. Both the city and the school district are in an intergovernmental agreement to pay for it.

Council members Shirese Hursey and William Colbrook voted against the resolution, with Colrbook stating that the resolution was ‘extremely untimely and unneeded at the moment,’ and that the city council should ‘let the school district do their job and stay out of it.’

But some of those for the resolution said they wanted to let the district know the city has no intention on filing a lawsuit against it if the district decides to end the program.

The Urbana School Board will meet Tuesday night where they plan to discuss this year’s budget. That starts at 7:30 p.m.