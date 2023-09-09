CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Cash App and Square said their services are back up and running after Champaign users reported issues with their accounts and processing payments.

Several business owners were left frustrated by the outage, including Plant Mode in downtown Champaign. Owner Matthis Helmick said Square is the best method for customers to pay for items, but it shut down due to technical issues, costing businesses money.

“People use Apple Pay a lot, but it runs through the Square system,” Helmick said. “I can’t really think of another thing. If things are just down with any particular system that day, that’s just how it’s going to be. I think we all should carry a 20 [dollar bill] in our pocket, though.”

Nearly 1,500 issues with Square’s app were reported Friday morning. down from more than 18,000 Thursday night.