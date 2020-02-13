Spritz Jewelry to move to new location

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A longtime downtown business announced it is moving, but not too far.

Spritz Jewelry has been on Neil Street for about 40 years. Their new location will be just a block down the street.

The owner, Jim Greenfield, said he sold the current space because he needed a smaller one with more parking available. There will be a few changes coming along with this. For example, they will have to sell their larger items, like clocks and music boxes. However, Greenfield said the store itself will run more efficiently. “The store itself will be a lot smaller, but more manageable and easier to get in and out, because it’s all in one floor and it’s easy parking. And we’re excited about that,” said Greenfield.

There is no word yet on what the buyer will do with the space. Greenfield said he hopes to make the move by mid-March or the beginning of April.