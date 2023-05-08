SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Many Springfield residents heard sirens Sunday afternoon and were confused, given sunny weather outside in the city.

The sirens are Outdoor Weather Warnings sirens. While they are commonly associated with tornado warnings, they are not the only severe weather event a first responder may activate outdoor sirens for.

Springfield Fire Department is in charge of the outdoor weather sirens in the city.

One of the four events that need to happen for a siren to go off in Springfield:

A tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service

Wind in excess of 70 mph spotted by a trained spotter

Hail larger than a golf ball spotted in the area

Funnel Clouds detected by a spotter

Large hail was reported by multiple residents in Chatham, a village that borders Springfield on the southside.

Fire Chief Ed Canny was the one who made the call to issue a siren after consulting with an official of the National Weather Service.

“If people are outside, the goal is to get them inside,” Canny said. “That storm yesterday blew up really quick.”

Canny also told WCIA if he issues a warning, the sirens will go off in all areas of the city.

In addition to severe weather, all siren systems are required by state to be tested during each first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m.