SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A major street in the city of Springfield will be closed for two days.

The Springfield Office of Public Works announced they will close both southbound lanes and one northbound lane on part of MacArthur Boulevard. The closure will take place between Lawrence and Fayette Avenues.

The closure is for sewer repair work. Public works officials say the closure will take place between 8:30 a.m. Thursday and 4:00 p.m. Friday.

The city is asking motorists to take an alternate route.