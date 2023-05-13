SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone who has ever wanted to volunteer to tell the story of Springfield native Abraham Lincoln, the time in history he lived, and the legacy he left, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has an opportunity for those people.

Courtesy: Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

The museum said they are welcoming new volunteers at an orientation session at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. The one-hour-long session in the library building located on N. Sixth Street will discuss with potential volunteers how to join the museum’s team who greets visitors, assists at events, helps researchers, and more, officials reported.

Museum officials said volunteers will be asked to attend three additional two-hour training sessions, including Wednesday, June 7, Wednesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 21. Those wishing to participate will learn about volunteer opportunities available and needed information about the library and museum.

Volunteers contribute an average of 35,000 hours of service each year to the Lincoln Library and Museum, making the experience better for those who visit the hugely popular institution, officials noted.

Those wishing to volunteer at the museum and looking for more information about this can contact Director of Volunteer Services Jeremy Carrell at 217-558-8872 or online.

More information about the Lincoln Library and Museum can be found online.