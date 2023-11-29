SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Animal Protective League is inviting the public to their annual Tree of Lights ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The evening will take place at 1001 Taintor Road, starting with a tree-lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Small, white lights will serve as tributes for loved ones, both animal and human, in return for $5 donations. Following this will be a poetry reading and an opportunity for attendees to share memories. The occasion will also feature the St. Agnes Singing Aces choir.

Lights can be purchased online or in-person at the APL shelter office. All proceeds go towards their sick, injured, abused or abandoned cats and dogs. People have until Dec. 31 to submit Tree of Lights messages, which will be included in a PowerPoint presentation during the ceremony. After the event, the messages will be put on a dedicated page on the APL’s website.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the APL’s Facebook page for those unable to attend.

The shelter is open for adoptions every day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The APL also coordinates cruelty investigations, humane education programs and operates a spay and neuter clinic. More information can be found by calling 217-544-7387 or checking their website at apl-shelter.org.