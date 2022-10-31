SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs.

The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans Recycling Center through Dec. 10 for free disposal. Proof of residency is required when dropping bags off; this can be established with a complete CWLP bill.

People living outside the corporate limits will have to pay for a drop off, as well anyone dropping off waste after Dec. 10. bags can be dropped off between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays and between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekends.

Alternatively, people can use a pickup option through the city’s bi-weekly “no sticker” program. All people have to do is place their bags at the curb on an assigned pickup day.

Yard waste is considered to be grass clippings, leaves, weeds, plant trimmings and/or small twigs and branches. Waste that is dropped off or collected must be in paper, not plastic, bags; metal cans and bags that are overweight or sealed with tape will not be accepted.

Bags must also contain nothing more than the previously defined yard waste; bags containing food, rocks, dirt, large branches, flowerpots and trays, animal droppings and street waste will not be accepted. Curbside bags found to be ineligible for pickup will be marked with a sticker.

People who have questions about either program can contact the city’s Public Works Department at 217-789-2255.