Springfield woman wins Knights of Columbus raffle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Cindy Fleischli won the 600 thousand dollar jackpot at the Knights of Columbus drawing.

“I can’t believe it. I really can’t believe it,” Fleischli said. “I saw the number, I saw the jackpot. But I still can’t believe it.”

She doesn’t know what she’s gonna do with the money yet.

Cindy put her name in the Knights of Columbus drawing for the last 6 months, which is just a fraction of the 96 weeks that this contest spanned. and while she is happy she won, the Knights of Columbus members are happy that they get a break.

“It’s gotten out of control,” David Groesch said. “We are just so very happy that we can take a few weeks off now, and recharge our batteries and get ready for the next raffle.”

Cindy was at Papa Frank’s — one of the various satellite locations the Knights of Columbus used for crowd overflow. Her name was not the first one drawn, but the second, after the Knights of Columbus decided to draw until somebody won.

“It just feels unreal. I don’t know how to explain how its possible,” Cindy Fleischli said. “I can’t believe I am the one out of all these people.”