SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield woman will spend the next three years on probation after she pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prosecutors said Amber Bolen, 43, received an Economic Injury Disaster Loan based on information she submitted to the Small Business Association. The information claimed that she operated a limousine and transportation company since 2013, employing 11 people and making $90,000 in gross revenue the year prior.

This information was false, however. Prosecutors said Bolen never operated such a business. She was charged with three counts of wire fraud, which she pleaded guilty to in October.

At her sentencing on Friday, U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough found that Bolen’s actions deprived actual businesses of receiving loan funds and that some of them had to close due to the effects of the pandemic and the depletion of funds. In addition to probation, Myerscough sentenced Bolen to three months of home confinement.

Prosecutors said that anyone who suspects a person of fraudulently obtaining or misusing COVID relief funds can report their suspicions to the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling their hotline: 1-866-720-5721.