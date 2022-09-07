SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield, Illinois woman has been sentenced for aiding an attempted jailbreak at Sangamon County Jail.

28-year-old Allison Poorman was sentenced to 11 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit escape of prisoners in the custody of an institution, conspiracy to possess contraband in prison, and providing or attempting to provide contraband in prison. She was also fined nearly $2,300.

Federal prosecutors said at the sentencing hearing that Poorman worked with Josh Beechler to smuggle contraband to Sangamon County Jail inmates James Russwinkel and Randy Bull to help them escape. Some items Poorman snuck in include a hack saw, handcuff key, rope, smoke bombs, zip ties, a cutting glove, a small pry bar, and a cell phone.

An anonymous call to the jail reported the plan.

“The defendant’s actions to assist inmates in escaping from jail shows not only a disrespect for the law, but also placed correctional officers and other jail inmates in danger,” Sierra Senor-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, said. “The tools the defendant smuggled into the jail could have been used to harm people. We appreciate the efforts of involved law enforcement and the anonymous caller for preventing further damage or injury.”

Poorman pleaded guilty in November 2021.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals investigated the case.