SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old woman from Springfield has died following a stabbing Tuesday night.

Police officials said Sangamon County Dispatch was alerted to the situation around 11:30 p.m. by a woman living in Bethalto, Ill. She said her brother had possibly hurt his girlfriend, who lived in the area of Clay and 8th Streets in Springfield.

When officers arrived at the home for a welfare check, they found the woman dead. She had been stabbed multiple times.

The woman’s identity will be released at a later time by the Sangamon County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating. Anyone who has information about Tuesday’s homicide is asked to call either Springfield Police at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.