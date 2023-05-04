SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield woman has been convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated domestic battery in connection to a deadly 2018 stabbing.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright said Michelle Moreno, 54, was found guilty following a two-and-a-half-day bench trial. Judge John Madonia ultimately determined that Moreno stabbed a man named Stanley Seawood to death on March 24, 2018, in a home in the 2300 block of East Capitol Avenue.

Moreno faces anywhere from 20 to 60 years in prison for the murder. She is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.