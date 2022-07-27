SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Downtown Springfield’s layout of one-way streets could be changing.

The city of Springfield is expected to pass a proposal that would convert 4th street from South Grand Ave. to Dodge St. and Adams Street from 6th to 9th into two-way streets at its upcoming council meeting on August 3rd.

Springfield mayor Jim Langfelder said the purpose behind changing the streets is mostly to slow down traffic, but would also attract more local businesses to set up shop downtown.

“I’ve learned from businesses, I’ve listened to owners, and they said, Well, I’ll never own a business on a one way street,” Langfelder said. “I said, What, why is that? [They said,] You’re only catching half of the traffic.”

The proposal also includes replacing several traffic lights downtown and updating its light synchronization system. Langfelder said the city is saving money by working on the changes at the same time.

“We’re able to accomplish two tasks that have been wanted for a long period of time with one particular project,” Langfelder said.

The project is estimated to cost the city around $4.6 million dollars. The mayor said he hopes the project is done

Here’s a map of the streets that would be changed.