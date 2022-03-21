SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield School Board voted unanimously Monday to purchase and install metal detectors at the entrances of all district high schools.

The votes comes after a student was stabbed at Southeast High School in August, after a student was stabbed and killed outside of Lanphier High School in November and after a student brought a gun to Southeast High School in February.

Springfield is the latest in a long line of school districts to bring in metal detectors. The district and several students toured the Urbana and Champaign School Districts to see if there was any potential problems before making decisions.

Ultimately, the student representatives that sit on the school board meetings were in support of the plans, and students spoke at past board meetings in support of the metal detectors.

The district chose the cheaper of two options.