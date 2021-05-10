Springfield to begin testing fire hydrants on Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) —The City of Springfield will be conducting tests on fire hydrants starting Monday.

Testing hours are planned for 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays until August.

“Annual testing is essential to ensure fire hydrants are operating efficiently for fire protection purposes,” says a press release.

The city adds water may get discolored in serice areas near the hydrants being tested. If your tap water bcomes discolored, the city says you should run cold water through the tap until it turns clear.

Additionally, people should avoid doing laundry until their tap water is clear again.

City Water, Light, and Power says the water will clear up in about 5 minutes in most cases.

For more information on where hydrants will be tested, people can call the Springfield Fire Department at 217-788-8474. CWLP customers can also call Water Dispatch at 217-789-2323 ext. 2 if discoloration does not go away or if you have other questions on water quality.