SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A Springfield teenager was convicted of murder and several other charges for stabbing a student at Lanphier High School in 2021.

Last April, 16-year-old Kamyjah Bias was charged with three counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, three counts of Aggravated Battery, and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. She was previously indicted on some of those charges in juvenile court.

She is now facing 27-90 years in prison for killing Pierre Scott Jr. outside the school, one of the two students she stabbed in Nov. 2021. The other student Bias stabbed survived the incident.

The stabbing contributed to the decision to permanently install metal detectors at the school.