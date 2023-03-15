SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced that a portion of Madison and Jefferson Streets will be temporarily closed for over a year beginning April 5 for continued work on the Springfield Rail Improvements project.

Both street closures, from Ninth Street to Eleventh Street, are for the necessary construction of new railroad bridges at these locations. They will reopen in the summer of 2024, but both Ninth and Eleventh Streets will remain open during the closure.

The city said traffic will not be allowed during the closure, but access will be maintained to all properties within the closures. Traffic control devices, signage, and dynamic message boards will be placed in the area to guide drivers safely around the closures.

Courtesy: City of Springfield

There is a recommended detour in the map on the left, detailing where eastbound traffic on Madison Street and westbound traffic on Jefferson Street can go during the closure. It also depicts the roads closed to traffic.

Officials advise drivers to take alternate routes, allow additional time to travel around the closures, be patient, reduce speed, and use caution as traffic patterns and travel times will be affected.

The City of Springfield continues to advance the Springfield Rail Improvements project to improve safety and reduce congestion in the city by 2025. Officials said this Rail Improvements Project is a multi-phased initiative primarily funded by the Federal Railroad Administration, the Illinois Commerce Commission, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Hanson Professional Services Inc. is designing and managing the project for both the city and Sangamon County. More information about the project and these road closures can be found here.