SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield announced that multiple roads will be closed on Saturday to accommodate the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The parade’s staging area, along Jefferson Street between Seventh and Ninth Street, and the parade route will be closed no later than 8:00 a.m. on March 11. The city said the parade route will begin from the staging area and continue west on Jefferson Street to Fifth Street, south on Fifth Street to Capitol Avenue, east on Capitol Avenue to Sixth Street, north on Sixth Street to Washington; and east on Washington Street to Ninth Street, where the parade will conclude.

Additionally, the following streets will be closed:

Monroe at Fourth Street. It may remain closed into the evening of March 11.

Jefferson, Capitol Avenue, Washington, and Sixth Street. They will reopen after the parade around 3:00 p.m.

Fifth Street between Jefferson and Monroe. They will remain closed until 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Street Party.

The city encourages all drivers to pay attention to parking restriction signs and bagged meters while parking downtown on Friday, March 10. Additionally, anyone traveling downtown for the parade on Saturday is advised to use caution and allow extra travel time due to the various road closures and the number of people walking in the area.

